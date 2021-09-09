Which region of Brazil has the fastest internet?

55.18 Mbps (megabits per second). This is the average speed of broadband internet in Brazil, according to a survey by the Méliuz group’s Melhor Plano and Melhor Conexão platforms, shared at first hand with Tilt.

The study took into account more than 15.3 million internet speed tests performed by users on brand websites — tests that consider factors such as latency (response time between a command and its return), download and upload speed — between January and June of this year.

At this average speed, you can download a 43-minute high-definition series episode on the Netflix app (which takes up 165.5 MB of storage) in 25 seconds. Or 2.32GB of songs on Spotify (over 200 tracks) in 6 minutes and 2 seconds.

In addition to the overall average, the average internet speeds in each region and state of Brazil were calculated. According to the study, the Midwest region has the fastest internet, reaching, on average, 64.48 Mbps.

The area with the slowest internet is the northern region of the country, reaching an average speed of 50.04 Mbps. See the ranking below:

Midwest Region: 64.48 Mbps

Southeast Region: 61.86 Mbps

South Region: 60.15 Mbps

Northeast Region: 50.41 Mbps

North Region: 50.04 Mbps

The state with the fastest internet in Brazil is Piauí, reaching an average of 88.40 Mbps — followed by Amapá (70.88 Mbps) and Goiás (69.30 Mbps). The last place on the list is Sergipe, which appears with an average speed of 29.06 Mbps. See the ranking of states:

Piauí: 88.4 Mbps

Amapá: 70.88 Mbps

Goiás: 69.3 Mbps

Federal District: 69.01 Mbps

Mato Grosso: 68.89 Mbps

Minas Gerais: 65.78 Mbps

São Paulo: 65.73 Mbps

Rio de Janeiro: 65.4 Mbps

Rio Grande do Sul: 63.44 Mbps

Santa Catarina: 61.68 Mbps

Ceará: 61.31 Mbps

Maranhão: 56.34 Mbps

Paraná: 55.36 Mbps

Rondônia: 52.82 Mbps

Paraíba: 51.86 Mbps

Rio Grande do Norte: 51.61 Mbps

Tocantins: 50.82 Mbps

Mato Grosso do Sul: 50.73 Mbps

Espírito Santo: 50.53 Mbps

Pernambuco: 45.46 Mbps

Amazon: 45.23 Mbps

Pará: 45.21 Mbps

Acre: 43.3 Mbps

Roraima: 42.05 Mbps

Bahia: 34.97 Mbps

Alagoas: 34.76 Mbps

Sergipe: 29.06 Mbps

The data that support the study do not include speed tests performed outside Brazil, duplicated and with values ​​less than zero or negative. Tests made by cell phones, tablets and those in which the device was not connected to Wi-Fi were also eliminated, according to the Best Plan.