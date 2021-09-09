Who is Zé Trovão, the truck driver behind the road stoppage – News

The days before the September 7 protests and the current demonstration of truck drivers across the country projected the figure of the youtuber from São Paulo Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, Zé Trovão, one of the most talked about topics on Brazilian Twitter this Thursday (9).

Videos of Zé Trovão calling on Pocketinarians to go to the Independence Day demonstrations and then to stop the country’s roads began circulating since the end of August in groups of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Zé Trovão appears almost always alone, with a Brazilian flag and in scenarios that do not allow him to identify his location, after all he has been on the run since the minister of the STF (Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes ordered his arrest last Friday (3).

The investigation that led to the arrest investigates threats to democracy in violent acts that were being organized for September 7th.

Also by order of the STF, he is prohibited from approaching Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília.

Zé Trovão became popular as an alleged leader of truck drivers by insufflating acts against the STF ministers. According to one of his posts on social networks, the protesters would only leave Brasília after all the Supreme Ministers were removed.

He also called for protesters to deliver several impeachment orders from court members.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporter would have a website, Portal Brasil Livre, which is off the air, but became known through posts on the YouTube page Zé Trovão, Voz das Estradas, which was disabled.

The Youtube page promised “real news about roads and politics”.

On Saturday (4), in another of his recordings, the youtuber from São Paulo who lived in Joinville (SC) until he escaped from Justice stated that he would be at the demonstration on the 7th on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. In the video, he challenged Alexandre de Moraes to go get him.

“I’m going to make you an invitation, Alexandre de Moraes. How about you come to Paulista on September 7 and arrest me? I’ll be there for you.”

In another post that began to circulate last night, Wednesday (8), the militant defended that from 6:00 am on this Thursday “all Brazilian bases close everything” and do not let anything pass but “ambulances, oxygen and medicines”.

He also states that “we need to solve the problem in Brazil now, this week” and calls on the population to help the category close the country’s highways.

This Thursday morning, probably after learning that Bolsonaro and the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, are against the closing of the highways, Zé Trovão reappears in a recording demanding an action from the President of the Republic.

In the video, Zé Trovão says that Bolsonaro has been calling on truck drivers since the beginning of the year and adds that it is time for the Chief Executive to do “what should be done”. The militant claims that he was in the acts on May 1st and May 15th and on August 1st.

“President, for God’s sake, they are attacking our people there in Brasília, the police are using force. You are our last salvation, President, we are going to lock up all of Brazil because we are on your side, for the love of God, President, does not let the people be oppressed. He does what must be done because you have the people on your side.”

Bolsonaro recorded an audio on Wednesday night asking truck drivers to give up on the acts, so as not to further harm the economy.

“Tell the truck drivers there that they are our allies, but these blockades hamper our economy and this causes shortages, inflation, it harms everyone and, especially, the poorest there. So, give the guys a touch, if possible. , and let’s release it, ok? So we can continue with normality,” Bolsonaro said in the message.

After the announcement of Bolsonaro’s appeal to truck drivers, the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, released a video, at 10:30 pm, attesting to the veracity of the president’s audio and reinforcing the request to release the lanes.