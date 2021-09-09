Why does Cristiano Ronaldo wear the mystical 7 shirt?

Cristiano Ronaldo is back to Manchester United after 12 years and will make his re-debut with the Red Devils 7 shirt against the Newcastle, for the Premier League, this Saturday (11), at 11 am (Brasilia time), with broadcast LIVE and EXCLUSIVE for Star+ subscribers.

It was just when he arrived at Old Trafford, back in 2004, that the Portuguese ace began to be known by the nickname ”CR7”, when he started to use the ”mystic 7”. And one person, in particular, was largely responsible for this: the sir Alex Ferguson.

Before being transferred to the English club, Ronaldo wore the 28 during his time at the sporting, from Portugal, where he moved up from the basic to the professional categories in 2001.

However, when he arrived in England in 2003, Ferguson convinced the 18-year-old, who did not intend to change numbers, to wear the iconic shirt.

The English coach bet on the talent of the Portuguese and believed that he still had a promising future ahead, capable of honoring great names at United, using the same numbering as the idols David Beckham, Bryan Robson, George Best and Eric Cantona.

And he was right. It didn’t take long for CR7 to become one of the great standouts in world football as he finished 2008 winning his first Ballon d’Or after scoring 42 goals in a single season.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives instructions from Alex Ferguson during the 2009 Champions League semi-final against Arsenal Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The other four best in the world awards came in 2013, 2014 and 2016, when he was already defending the Real Madrid. However, when he arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu, in 2009, as the most expensive signing in football history at the time (about R$ 256 million at the time), Ronaldo was presented with the 9 shirt, as Raúl, a great fan of the crowd, he owned his favorite number. Two years later, the Spanish striker was transferred to the Schalke 04 and the Portuguese went back to using 7.

Since then, the player has worn numerous shirt models, but the numbering has never changed. Even in the selection of Portugal. When he was called up for the first time by Felipão, for a friendly against Kazakhstan, in 2003, he used the 17. However, after the success at United with the 7, he started to adopt the number also in the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Barcelona in 2017 Getty Images

At youth, where he was until then since 2018, Ronaldo has always been CR7.

Against this backdrop, his triumphant return to Old Trafford couldn’t be different. This is because Edinson Cavani, who until then was the ”owner” of 7, will now wear the 21, shirt he wears in the Uruguay, so that Portuguese can continue with the numbering that was ”chosen”, back there, by the visionary sir Alex Ferguson.