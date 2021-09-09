Wi-Fi power: charger recharges cell from 3 meters away | Cell phone

First came the wired chargers. Then the industry created induction chargers. This Wednesday (08), Motorola took it a step further by presenting the new generation of charger that replenishes the energy of cell phones up to 3 meters away. Yes, the energy is sent through the air.

A video demonstration of the technology in operation was shared by the manufacturer on the Weibo social network and shows the evolution of the idea. The company had already demonstrated a similar design at CES 2021, the Las Vegas electronics fair, but in a less powerful version.

Charging base resembles router — Photo: Playback/Motorola

The wireless charging technology applied by Motorola in the prototype is similar to similar solutions that Xiaomi and Oppo are also developing. The charger works with a technology that resembles the way wireless communication networks – like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth – but instead of exchanging information, it allows the device to absorb energy and restore battery power.

According to Motorola, the accessory can send this energy to devices that are within a 100-degree cone of the base. If you have a charger of this type and a compatible cell phone, it could reload it automatically whenever it enters within the coverage area: up to 3 meters away and within the 100 degrees estimated by the brand.

Despite the technology demonstrations, there are some open questions for it to become commercially viable: there are a number of limitations regarding what regulatory entities establish for wireless power transmission in different markets and, in addition, the use of a load inductor of this nature will always be the most inefficient way to recharge your cell phone battery.

Another factor that can complicate the popularization of the technology is the existence of different standards that do not offer compatibility with each other. Unlike something like Bluetooth, which simply works regardless of the brand and type of device, wireless power transmission technology today is developed by different manufacturers, each using a solution that is incompatible with the others.