Windows 11: Microsoft unveils new Photos app and buys Clipchamp

On Tuesday (7), Microsoft announced the purchase of the startup of video editing in Clipchamp browsers and showed a small preview of the new Photos app on Windows 11. Details of the acquisition have not been revealed, but Chris Pratley, vice president of the Microsoft Office group, says the software will be integrated into the subscription service Microsoft 365.

“As a web app that uses the full power of your PC, Clipchamp is a natural fit to extend the Microsoft 365 cloud productivity experience to individuals, families, schools and businesses. a platform for limitless creativity,” explained the executive.

Clipchamp can improve Photos

With the announcement, there is the possibility of incorporating software features directly into the new operating system. Also on Tuesday, Panos Panay, Microsoft Product Manager, unveiled a trailer for the new Photos app on Windows 11 on his Twitter profile and said the tool will soon be available in the Windows Insider testing program.

Pumped to share another #Windows11 first look with you – the beautifully redesigned #PhotosApp is coming soon to #WindowsInsiders pic.twitter.com/hraNJAo9iF — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) September 7, 2021

The Windows app already offers the ability to edit videos with limited and basic features and could benefit from the professional tools, the media library with more than 800 thousand video files, audios and GIFs and the GPU rendering acceleration of the Clipchamp.

During the first half of 2021, Clipchamp had an 186% increase in the number of exported videosSource: Reproduction/Clipchamp

In addition to already having its application on the Microsoft Store, the startup founded in 2013 in Australia has a free version and different publisher monthly plans, offering features such as exporting Full HD videos and different levels of access to template libraries.