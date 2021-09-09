With irreversible cancer, Dudu Braga remains hospitalized in a stable condition – Who

+



Music producer Dudu Braga, son of Roberto Carlos, who is facing cancer of the peritoneum (membrane that surrounds the abdominal wall) discovered in September last year, is in a coma, according to sources from the In off, from the columnist Erlan Bastos. Sought by Quem, the singer’s family press office confirmed that he is hospitalized and the situation is stable, although irreversible.

On Dudu’s Instagram profile, posted this weekend, he shared a click with the woman, Valeska, and the daughter, Laura, 5 years old. “My passions! Photo of a very special day! #BabyLaura #Love”, declared the producer. “@dudubraga2 you are our passion! We love you! Your cat,” replied Valeska. The two have been his constant companions at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo.

History of health problems

This is the third time that Dudu has faced the disease after winning two battles with pancreatic cancer in 2019. In early August, Dudu gave an interview to Quem and spoke about the disease with optimism.

“My cancer came back last year, three small dots appeared in the peritoneum. I did the treatment, I was fine, and it came back [o câncer] a month ago. I started having relapses of having to go back to the hospital. My digestive tract was getting inflamed quite easily,” he explained, in conversation with Who while being treated by the oncologist Fernando Maluf.

At the time, Dudu said he was doing chemotherapy sessions. In all, 8 sessions were planned: “My primary tumor is from the pancreas and it was metastatic [quando se espalha do órgão em que começou para outras partes do corpo]. Today I don’t have anything else in the pancreas, since I operated and had chemotherapy sessions. The disease returned in the peritoneum and they decided to start with a new medication. But my tumor is stable, it has not regressed or progressed,” he said.

Dudu clarified that he often needs to return to the hospital due to clinical complications. “The peritoneum inflames the digestive tract and whenever this happens I have to be hospitalized to take antibiotics, which can only be done in the hospital and every six hours. There is no other way, I have to stay in the hospital because the medication is intravenous,” he said. the producer, who remains active. “I’m talking to you and working (laughter). I do the radio program, the lectures, the lives, everything here at the hospital. If I had a show on TV, I would present it from here,” he said.

SECOND HOME

At the hospital, Dudu has the company of his beloved, to whom he has been married for 17 years, and his youngest. “We made an extra bed and, as she is on vacation, she has been staying here [no hospital] also. Valeska stays straight with me, Laurinha doesn’t. I already know all the nurses on the floor, they have become our family”, he praised, explaining that his father does not visit him because of the pandemic: “My father hasn’t come yet, even because I’m careful. Even though he has already taken the two doses of vaccine against Covid and, as much as Einstein has all the safety rules, which are very strict, it is a hospital. We have to be careful and preserve those we love”.

Dudu said he finds strength in the family’s faith. “We are a family of great faith: me, Valeska, Laurinha, my father. The chemo sessions always take a toll, but the pre-medications that exist today greatly mitigate the side effects. Having both here is essential. for me to have strength. They and mine are my inspiration,” he melted, admitting that he already knew how the treatment of metastases worked. “We don’t talk about cure, but about ‘chronification’ of the disease. I know I’ll have to live with it for the rest of my life. The total cure could only have happened back there. Now the disease starts to appear and I’m treating it. it’s good, but before that. I’m glad it has treatment,” he argued.

