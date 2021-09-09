With moving average falling, Brazil registers 250 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil registered 250 deaths and 14,430 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The moving average of deaths in the country continues to decline, standing at 467 this Wednesday (8). Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

The country has a total of 584,421 deaths and 20,928,008 confirmed cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Anvisa approves new drug against Covid-19

The board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized this Wednesday the emergency use of the drug Sotrovimabe for the treatment of Covid-19 in Brazil. The use is indicated for people over 12 years old infected by the new coronavirus. This is the fifth drug with emergency use approved for the treatment of Covid-19 by Anvisa. Read more.

Covid-19 deaths in Rio de Janeiro

In the opposite direction of the country, the state of Rio de Janeiro reached this Monday (6) the highest moving average of deaths by Covid-19 since the 26th of June. The data are from Fiocruz’s Monitora Covid panel. In the last seven days, an average of 142 daily deaths were recorded. Read more.

Delta variant impacts in Brazil

The latest survey by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) identified the Delta variant of the coronavirus in at least 181 Brazilian cities, which raises the alert for the expansion of community transmission of the strain in the country. Read more.

Covid-19 x fertility

Although it is a respiratory transmitted disease, which mainly affects organs such as the lung, Covid-19 can also cause hormonal changes and inflammation in the testicles. This is what a study conducted by researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) and published in the scientific journal Andrology reveals. Read more.