With muscle pain, Filipe Luís doesn’t train on the field and could lose Flamengo against Palmeiras | Venetian Column



Published 08/09/2021 21:36



Published 08/09/2021 21:36

Coach Renato Gaúcho may have a problem for the duel with Palmeiras on Sunday, at 4 pm, in São Paulo. Left-back Filipe Luís hasn’t participated in any field activity this week and is in doubt for the match at the weekend.

According to O Dia newspaper, Filipe Luís felt muscle pain and there is a chance to undergo medical exams to find out if there is an injury in the area that he felt uncomfortable. Officially, Flamengo did not comment on the absence of the lateral in field activities this week.

The squad returns to training this Thursday afternoon and will continue their preparations to take on Palmeiras. Without Filipe Luís in the activities, Ramon and Italo, from the Under-20, were called by the technical committee to participate in the professional training.

If Filipe Luís is not, in fact, at the disposal of Renato Gaúcho, Renê will assume the position of holder. The shirt 6 has not been on the field since July 29, when he faced ABC and left the field with a serious muscle injury. Afterwards, the player even tested positive for Covid-19. Recovered, he has been training normally at the Vulture’s Nest.

BRUNO HENRIQUE PRACTICALLY OUTSIDE:

Recovering from a muscle injury in his right thigh, Bruno Henrique has not yet started the transition. The striker is in the stage of “works supervised by physiotherapists in the field” and has remote chances of being available against Palmeiras.

This Thursday’s activity will be decisive. If Bruno Henrique starts the transition, which is unlikely, the coaching staff will keep hoping to have the 27 shirt.