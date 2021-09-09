With only 14 available, FC Cascavel overcomes problems, takes away Athletico and reaches an unprecedented final | Paraná championship

FC Cascavel managed to overcome all the problems and ensured the unprecedented classification for the final of the Paraná Championship. The historic spot came in the victory over Athletico, by 2-1, at Olímpico Regional – the first game was 1-1. Serpente now takes Londrina in the decision.

Due to suspension, injuries, Covid-19 and non-attached players, FC Cascavel had only 14 players for the match – 11 starters and three on the bench. Even the Czech technician, diagnosed with the new coronavirus, stayed out.

Of the 28 subscribers, some have already left the club, while two are with Covid-19, two suspended and one injured, in addition to midfielder João Pedro, out of a loan contract with Athletico himself.

The club even appealed to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), but ended up withdrawing the request on Wednesday, when three players tested negative in new Covid-19 exams and were released for the game.

+ Paranaense returns to the final with teams from the interior after seven years

FC Cascavel 2×1 Athletico: see goals and bids for the semifinal of the Paraná Championship

On the field, FC Cascavel saw Athletico take the lead early on. On minute five, Nikão received it from Renato Kayzer, hit the left and hit the corner to open the scoring. Serpent tried to react, but stopped at goalkeeper Anderson. Hurricane, on the other hand, had a clear chance with Renato Kayzer, who tangled up with the ball and lost a goal without a goalkeeper.

In the second half, FC Cascavel drew in the first few minutes. Willyan Sotto shot from the right and crossed with category for Rogério – completely free – to head firm and left everything the same.

Serpente kept the momentum going and managed to turn around at 18. Willyan Sotto (again) took the corner kick, and Léo Itaperuna beat goalkeeper Anderson and defender Pedro Henrique to head into the back of the net. Athletico went for the pressure, but didn’t have the creativity or organization to pierce the auregro wall.

The unprecedented place in the final rewards FC Cascavel’s undefeated campaign in the Paraná Championship. In 15 games, there are eight wins and seven draws. In the first phase, the team lost six points for an irregular lineup, but still ended up in the vice-leadership. In the quarterfinals, Serpente passed through Maringá.

FC Cascavel will decide the title with Londrina. As it has a better campaign, Serpente will play its second game at the Regional Olympics. Final dates have not yet been set by the Federation.

please note that the Paraná Championship was scheduled to end in May, that is, for more than three months. However, during part of the first semester, several cities, such as Curitiba, Londrina and Cascavel, did not allow the games to be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.