Without Flamengo in the meeting, 19 Serie A clubs and the CBF decide to keep Brasileirão games without an audience

Flamengo’s board of directors did not attend the CBF meeting with the clubs from the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship to decide on the release of the public at the stadium

This Wednesday (8), the CBF and the 19 Serie A clubs of the Brazilian championship gathered to discuss about and return of the audience in the stadiums. The only team that was left out was the Flamengo, who released an official note saying that it is not up to the CBF to decide on the release of fans.

The 19 clubs decided that they will file a lawsuit in the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) to try to overturn the injunction that allows Flamengo to have the presence of fans in their games. Also at the meeting with the CBF, it was decided that if any club uses the injunction to have an audience in their game, the entire round of the Brazilian Nationals will be suspended.

Macaranã Stadium. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Brazilian Championship games have not yet had an audience in 2021, although some cities already release. However, the teams, except Flamengo, believe that the fans’ return to the stands should be for everyone at the same time.