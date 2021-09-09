WL! Looks like a new version of the Xbox Series S will be released next year

According to sources, the new Xbox Series S will be a little more powerful

According to youtuber Moore’s Law Is Dead, Microsoft is planning to release a more powerful (and more expensive) version of Xbox Series S in the next year.

According to youtuber, Microsoft will release a more powerful Xbox Series S next year, and it should be 50% more powerful than current console version. However, being more powerful, Microsoft should charge more for the console, which should come to cost $350, about R$1900, excluding taxes.

O youtuber also commented that the supposed new Xbox Series S will have a processor 6nm, against 7nm of the current model. In addition, the supposed console will have a new architecture Zen3 that AMD is already working, against Zen2 of the current Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The number of computational units (CUs) will also have an increase, and will jump from 20 CUs to 24 CUs on the new console.

Microsoft also plans sell both consoles at the same time, so the current Xbox Series S shouldn’t go out of line when the more powerful version is released. In addition to the supposed new version of the Xbox Series S, the youtuber also revealed that the Xbox Series X will have a revised model in 2023, but he has not revealed any news about this new model.

