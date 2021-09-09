‘Won’t you do anything?’ · TV news

Teresa (Leticia Sabatella) will be framed by her daughter Leopoldina (Melissa Nóbrega) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The girl will tell that she saw Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) kissing Luisa (Mariana Ximenes) and will be shocked to hear her mother say that she already knew about the affair between the two. “Won’t you do anything?” the princess will charge.

At the chapter set to air on September 17 , Isabel’s sister (Any Maia) will be devastated when catching the scene and will lock herself in her room, crying a lot. Concerned, the empress will ask to speak with the young woman. “I’ve never seen you like this. What happened? Would you rather talk to the countess?”

“I was wrong. I hate this woman,” Dina will retort. The monarch will then ask why she changed her mind so quickly about the teacher. “I saw Daddy and she… Kissing in the garden,” the girl will shoot.

Scared, Teresa will ask her daughter not to tell anyone what she saw. “This can’t leave here. It will be our secret. Promise me you won’t tell anyone else? That you’ll forget about this story?”

“Did you already know?” the girl will ask. “Yes. There has been a while,” the noblewoman will tell, full of shame. The princess will be at a loss to understand and will blurt out: “And you won’t do anything? Why do you let me?”

“This story will not last long. But, for this, no one else can know”, will reinforce the mother. Leopoldina will ask not to have any more classes with the countess. “I don’t know if I can do it,” the young woman will say. “I’m doing it. I’m even putting up with seeing you and Isabel move away from me and get closer and closer to her,” the empress will vent.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

