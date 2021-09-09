Worlds 2021: Riot confirms Iceland as host and announces tournament dates and format

This Thursday morning (9), Riot Games announced the complete calendar, in addition to the format of the Worlds 2021, the World of LoL. The publisher also confirmed rumors that the host country will be Iceland, which has hosted the Valorant Masters, as well as this year’s Mid-Season Invitational, the MSI.

Remember that Worlds 2021 was scheduled to take place in China, just like last year, but new restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic made Riot choose to move to a European country, at first. Now the publisher confirms Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, as its headquarters.

Worlds 2021 Format

The format of this edition of the World of LoL will be the same as last year, when INTZ represented Brazil. The Entry Phase will consist of 10 teams, divided into two groups of five each, where each team will face all opponents once in Md1 matches. The first place in each group goes directly to the Group Stage.

The runners-up will wait, as they will have to compete in a Md5 series against the winner of the match between the 3rd and 4th placed in the other group, who will also face each other in Md5 series. So, in short, the third and fourth place from Group A face off, the winner takes the second place from Group B, and vice versa.

The Group Phase will have the classic format of the competition: there will be 16 teams divided into four groups. Within each group, all face off twice in Md1 format, where the top two make it to the playoffs.

Finally, in the knockout, the teams will face each other in Md5 series in Single Elimination, going through the Quarter Finals, Semifinals and the Grand Final.

Worlds 2021 calendar



The World of LoL 2021 starts on October 5th and will have its final held on November 6th, as previously announced. The Entry Phase will take place from the 5th to the 9th of October, while the Group Phase takes place two days later, from the 11th to the 13th of the same month.

After a one-day break, teams return for the second half of the Group Stage, from October 15th to 18th.

The playoffs start on the 22nd with the Quarter Finals and run through the 25th. The semifinals will be on the 30th and 31st of October, with the Grand Final being held on the 6th of November.

Teams that will compete in the Entry Phase: RED Canids Kalunga (Brazil), DFM (Japan), Infinity (Latam), PEACE (Oceania), UoL (Russia), Galatasaray Esports (Turkey), Beyond Gaming (Seed 2 of PCS), Cloud9 (Seed 3 from NA), LNG (Seed 4 from China) and Hanwha Life (Seed 4 from South Korea).

Teams that are direct in the Group Phase: DWG KIA, Gen.G and T1 (South Korea), FPX, EDG and RNG (China), MAD Lions, Fnatic and Rogue (Europe), 100 Thieves and Team Liquid (NA) , and PSG Talon (Seed 1 of PCS).

It is worth remembering that, as in the two international LoL competitions, the VCS (Vietnam) teams will not be able to participate due to restrictions in their country due to the pandemic.

World Cup Times

Riot also communicated the schedule of departures. The Entrance and Group Phase games will be at 8:00 am, Brasília time. In the playoffs, matches start at 9am.