WSL Finals postponed waiting for a big swell at Trestles | surfing world

The World Surfing League (WSL) chose not to hold the WSL Finals this Thursday, a competition that will decide in a single day the world titles for the 2021 season, with the presence of Brazilians Gabriel Medina, Italo Ferreira, Filipe Toledo and Tatiana Weston -Webb. A new call will be made this Friday, in Lower Trestles, California (USA), but the forecast is that the event will only have a chance to happen from next Sunday, with the arrival of a big swell in the coming days.
– Looking at the forecast, we will have very good waves for this event. A very good swell is coming for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. That said: anything can happen – warned WSL head of competition, Jessi Miley-Dyer.
The top 5 surfers in the male and female rankings compete in the WSL Finals — Photo: WSL / Diz
After nearly 4 decades of disputes over consecutive points, WSL decided to innovate in this year’s format, marked by the cancellation of some stages due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 of the 10 events scheduled for the season were disputed to define the 5 finalists of each genre that will fight for the title.
For having led the ranking at the end of these 7 stages, Gabriel Medina and the Hawaiian Carissa Moore will wait for the confrontations between the other 4 surfers, who were in the top-5 of the general classification, to define their opponents in the grand final. All these duels will take place in just 1 day of competition. By forecasting the waves, this day is likely to be between Monday and Wednesday of next week (13, 14 or 15/9).