WSL Finals postponed waiting for a big swell at Trestles | surfing world

For having led the ranking at the end of these 7 stages, Gabriel Medina and the Hawaiian Carissa Moore will wait for the confrontations between the other 4 surfers, who were in the top-5 of the general classification, to define their opponents in the grand final. All these duels will take place in just 1 day of competition. By forecasting the waves, this day is likely to be between Monday and Wednesday of next week (13, 14 or 15/9).