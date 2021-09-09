YGG partners with BAYZ to create the largest Axie Infinity scholarships in Brazil

Yield Guild Games (YGG), announced a strategic partnership with BAYZ, a startup within the broad gaming ecosystem, to boost Axie Infintiy and NFT games in the Brazilian market.

Thus, according to a statement sent to Cointelegraph Brasil, through the partnership BAYZ will focus on building its community presence with YGG in the Brazilian market, with later plans to expand to Latin America.

According to co-founder João Borges, BAYZ will represent both gamers and content creators who invest their time and skills in NFT games.

To solidify its local presence, BAYZ will produce events and will have the largest Axie Infinity scholarship operation in Brazil – a program that allows new players to access loans from income-generating NFTs in games at no cost.

“Content creators and eSports will be two strong pillars of our hub, as will the spread of NFT games,” said Borges, a Blockchain enthusiast since 2017, with years of experience in entrepreneurship, innovation management and mobile esports.

To celebrate the partnership, BAYZ will host the BAYZ Genesis event, which takes place on September 17th at 7:00 pm (GMT-3), with live stream online on its Twitch channel.

The event will feature BAYZ and its role in the growing sphere of NFT gaming, live lives with top Axie Infinity players, appearances by play-to-earn streamers and guest appearances from top content creators in Brazil’s gaming community.

“BAYZ is helping us bring the life-changing potential of play-to-earn games to Brazil. YGG members have generated significant income through NFT games, improving their economic situation and building their financial literacy with the Choices you can now make for your personal finances. The Philippines has been the epicenter of that movement, but now we want to see that impact magnified across the world,” said Yield Guild Games co-founder Gabby Dizon.

According to the Newzoo Trend Report 2021, Brazil ranks third in the world for eSports viewers, is the largest in annual revenue in Latin America and the 12th in the world, and has also stood out in the innovative play-to universe – earn, with a growing number of players, driven by the rise of Axie Infinity, which forms the popularization of NFT games and drive adoption on a global scale.

The play-to-earn games market that pays its players for the activities they develop in the game is advancing thanks to the popularization of the model with Axie Infinity (AXS) which saw its in-game item marketplace exceed $1 billion in transactions.

Axie’s success has motivated developers to launch other games that pay their players in cryptocurrencies, one of them is Illuvium qwhich, unlike Axie, doesn’t need an initial investment in the purchase of characters to enter the game, and, in addition, pays reward, for gameplay, in Ethereum (ETH).

The game has different interaction modes like Adventure Mode in which you can fight the machine and collect Illuvials. Important to note that the Illuvial capture rate will decrease with each Illuvial collected.

In Arena mode (not yet available) players will be able to compete against each other in two types of arena, the Leaderboard in which experience levels will be standardized and each Illuvial will receive the same number of points making the battle based on skills and the Leviathan arena in which players will have no restrictions on experience levels and point cost associated with Illuvials.

Viewers will also be able to place bets on the results of those games.

In addition, throughout the game each Illuvial accumulates energy throughout battles and with that can increase the damage dealt to the opponent. When his energy level reaches a certain limit, he will release a powerful supreme ability that can alter the game outcome.

