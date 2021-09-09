You may be entitled to monetary correction of the FGTS; understand

From a profit of approximately BRL 8.5 billion in 2020, the Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) decided to distribute BRL 8.13 billion last August 24 to citizens who had a balance in their FGTS accounts on 12/31/2020, which represents a proportional credit of 1.86%. However, the possible benefit for workers may not be limited to just passing on last year’s earnings. All accounts, with or without balance, since 1999, informed by the FGTS application, can also benefit as well. This is because there is an action in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) with a request for a declaration of unconstitutionality (ADI nº 5090) that asks for a difference in the monetary correction of the FGTS and that can benefit thousands of people.

Second Itamar Barros Ciochetti, lawyer and Head of Legal Content at Tikal Tech, the foundation of the action that runs in the Supreme Court is that the monetary correction of the FGTS accounts, referred to in art. 13 of law 8036/90, is provided for the correction of savings, by the Referential Rate (TR) of interest, but this savings account index, which is the TR, is not an inflation index and causes the slightest difference in the balances, relative to true inflation.

To find out if the person has amounts to receive, just enter the LOIT FGTS and, automatically and online, calculate how much the citizen could receive in court without even needing the help of a lawyer. “In addition to each individual having the right and the possibility to verify the amounts that are due, it is important to emphasize that the FGTS accounts should have the correct inflation remuneration based on the IPCA, and also receive the distributed profits. Not in the way it’s being advertised, which is one thing or another,” says Ciochetti. In other words, in practice, the profit that was distributed does not reach R$ 10 billion, and the perspective of monetary correction of the FGTS accounts, according to the Federal Attorney General’s Office, reaches R$ 300 billion. “In addition, the profit only benefits those accounts that had a positive balance on December 31, 2020, while the difference in monetary correction could benefit all accounts, with or without withdrawal, since 1999,” he adds.

About FGTS

The FGTS is a public fund, administered by Caixa Econômica Federal, pursuant to Law 8177/199 and is made up of compulsory contributions from employers with 8% of the employees’ salary, it exists to preserve or to protect the worker in case of unreasonable dismissal .

The FGTS Law provides for the fund to be corrected by the TR. It so happens that this rate has lagged, since 1999, in relation to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) and the Special Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA-E), which measure inflation.

In 2015, the Supreme Court started to admit a thesis based on property rights, that is, in which it is observed that the property guarantee can be affected if there is no proper correction for inflation. Therefore, the TR may be declared unconstitutional for affronting such guarantee of credit ownership.

Currently, thousands of lawsuits question the applicability of the current rate. For example, the unconstitutionality of the TR as an index of monetary correction was raised initially in the discussion related to court orders (ADIs 4,537 and 4,435), later in the actions against the INSS and the Public Treasury (RE 870,947) and, more recently, in the condemnations of the Court of Labor (ADIs 4,357, 4,372, 4,400 and 4,425). In all of the precedents named above, the TR was declared unconstitutional.