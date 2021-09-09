Zé Trovão remains at large, still encourages blocking of truckers and does not intend to surrender

Truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, better known as Zé Trovão, remains at large and publishes on social networks. He leads a movement that has made some stoppages on Brazilian highways. He recently urged truck drivers to “close everything” this Thursday (9). It was not 100% attended to, but there are still workers who support the movement.

“From six o’clock tomorrow, on September 9, all Brazilian bases: close everything, nothing more happens. Only ambulance, oxygen and medicine. It’s over, Nothing happens anymore. They’re playing with democracy, making us a sucker. We need to solve Brazil’s problem now, this week. The time has come for us to change everything at once. Brazilian people: go out to the streets tomorrow to help truck drivers. It’s to lock everything up. Let’s go. Let’s save Brazil. It closes everything,” said Zé Trovão, in a video released on social networks.

The Federal Police is looking for Zé Trovão, who is accused of promoting acts of a coup character against the National Congress and the STF (Supreme Federal Court)

UOL portal spoke with Zé Trovão’s lawyer, Levi de Andrade, who guaranteed that the client will not surrender.

“What I can say is that my client will not surrender – despite the defense instructing him to comply with the court decision. He’s in a safe place. He changes places every six hours and by car too. He knows that he can be arrested at any time, but he is psychologically prepared,” said Levi.

Zé Trovão has been asking for Jair Bolsonaro’s support, but the president has already released an audio in which he asks the truckers to stop the road blocks.

