Zé Trovão urges blocking of truck drivers on highways: “Close everything”

Five days after the arrest warrant requested by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) and determined by the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the pocket scientist Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, who remains a fugitive, appeared today in a video published on the networks social workers urging other truckers to block highways and “close everything” this Thursday. (Watch the video below)

As of six o’clock tomorrow, on September 9, all Brazilian bases: close everything, nothing more happens. Only ambulance, oxygen and medicine. It’s over, Nothing happens anymore. They’re playing with democracy, making us a sucker. We need to solve Brazil’s problem now, this week. The time has come for us to change everything at once. Brazilian people: go out to the streets tomorrow to help truck drivers. It’s to lock everything up. Let’s go. Let’s save Brazil. Close everything. Zé Trovão, in a video posted on social media

The Federal Police has been searching since last week for the truck driver’s whereabouts in order to carry out the arrest, requested by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) and determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF. Zé Trovão is accused of promoting the incitement of coup-like acts against the National Congress and the Supreme Court, through social networks. He allegedly failed to comply with precautionary orders previously determined by Moraes.

To UOL, the truck leader’s lawyer, Levi de Andrade, said that his client will not turn himself in to the authorities and stressed that he has already filed a request for habaes corpus in the STF itself.

“But all I can say is that my client won’t turn himself in — even though the defense has advised him to comply with the court order. He’s in a safe place. that at any time he can be arrested, but he is psychologically prepared,” said the lawyer.

As published by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper last week, Zé Trovão decided to ignore Moraes’ determination to block the Pix key that had been receiving money to organize the demonstrations. Last Wednesday (1st), Zé Trovão announced a new Pix key to receive funds for the anti-democratic acts called by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

In another video, posted on social networks, Zé Trovão summons President Bolsonaro to help the protesters. “President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. It’s Zé Trovão around here. The people need you, President. President, you have been calling on us since the beginning of the year. We were on the street in May, in August… President, for God’s sake, they are attacking our people there in Brasília. The police are using force. You are our last salvation. We’re going to lock up all of Brazil because we’re on your side. For God’s sake, don’t let the people be oppressed. Do what has to be done. The people are on your side.”

truck drivers make blocks

This Wednesday (8), the Ministry of Infrastructure registered at least 117 roadblocks and attempts to block roads in 16 states. The blockades began on Tuesday, during the September 7 coup acts called by President Bolsonaro, and continued throughout today.

The states mentioned by the ministry, based on information from the PRF (Federal Highway Police), are: Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Tocantins, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia . Maranhão, Roraima, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Pará.

According to the federal government’s portfolio, the acts are not organized by any sectorial entity of road freight transport and the composition of the mobilizations is heterogeneous, “not limited to demands related to the category.”

According to the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo”, one of the leaders of the movement called patriotic truck drivers, Francisco Burgardt, also known as Chicão Caminhoneiro, informed that he would deliver a document to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) today. ), asking for the removal of STF ministers.

Bolsonaro’s appeal to truck drivers

President Jair Bolsonaro appealed and urged self-employed truckers to desist from the strike and release highways, in audio broadcast in message groups. The Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, confirmed the authenticity of the audio.

Tell the truck drivers there, they are our allies, but these blockades hamper our economy. This causes shortages, inflation, harms everyone, especially the poorest. So, give the guys a touch, if possible… to release it, so we can follow the normality. Jair Bolsonaro asks truck drivers to give up on stoppage

Again on social networks, Zé Trovão published a video in response to a request made by Bolsonaro. (watch below)