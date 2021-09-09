Zverev suffers in the first set, but beats Harris and goes to the Grand Slam semifinal

Head of seed number 4, Alexander Zverev is in the semifinals of the US Open. This Wednesday, the German faced South African Lloyd Harris and won by 3 sets to 0, with partials of 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 and 6-4.

You also watch the US Open, with ALL games on ALL courts, LIVE by ESPN on Star+. To subscribe and get more information, Click here.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In the semifinals, Zverev will face the winner between Novak Djokovic (SER) and Matteo Berrettini (ITA). The seeds number 1 and number 6 face off this Wednesday night, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+. The other semifinal will be between Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) and Daniil Medvedev (RUS).

Favorite of the duel, Zverev had a hard time in the first set. Harris got the first break of the game in the eighth game and served to the set 5-3, but suffered the break point. The dispute went to the tie-break and the German got the better of it, winning 8-6 after saving a match point.

Head of seed number 4 had an easier time winning the second set and getting one foot in the semifinals. Zverev broke Harris’ serve in the second game and didn’t need to defend any break point until he closed the end 6-3, opening 2-0 in the game.

The third and final set started even easier for Zverev. The fourth best tennis player in the ATP ranking managed two consecutive breaks to open up the advantage. The South African managed to return one of the breaks, but the German followed in advantage, closing the partial in 6-4 and the game in 3 sets to 0.