Actress Kathryn Prescott Gets Run Over By Cement Truck And ICU In USA | Pop & Art

Actress Kathryn Prescott was hit by a cement truck last Tuesday (7), while crossing a highway in New York. Prescott was known for her participation in the series “Skins” and “24 Hours: The Legacy”, as well as the movie “The minimum to live”.

The information was given by the actress’ twin sister, Megan Prescott, on her social networks. According to Megan, the 30-year-old Brit is in an ICU in the United States. After undergoing “complex surgery,” she has “a broken pelvis in two places, in addition to her legs, foot and left hand,” her sister reported.

“She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She was almost paralyzed. Doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery, but that will only be possible with the right care,” he said.

According to Megan, Kathryn is alone in New York and will need help and care 24 hours a day in her recovery. “I asked the US Embassy to be exempt from the current restrictions that prohibit any foreign citizen from entering the country and I was denied today, I am devastated,” she reported.

“I’m double vaccinated, I had a PCR test yesterday and I can fly quickly. I have hospital documents that confirm the extent of Kathryn’s injuries and I’m willing to do anything to get to her as quickly as possible. If anyone knows at all. to appeal the decision of the US Embassy, ​​please get in touch,” he says.