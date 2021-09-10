Adson progresses well in injury treatment, but still may not reinforce Corinthians on Sunday | corinthians

Adson advanced in his clinical and physical recovery, but his return to the Corinthians team should not happen this Sunday, against Atlético-GO, at 18:15 (GMT), at the opening of the Brazilian Championship. It is more likely that he will return against América-MG, on the 19th.

Out of the team since he took a strong entry from defender Thiago Heleno, from Athletico-PR, in Timão’s 1-0 victory on August 22, the attacking midfielder still needs to do some ball training with the group before return to the related list.

Adson did not participate in the 1-0 victory against Grêmio, in the South, and also in the 1-1 draw against Juventude, in Itaquera. Thiago Heleno’s entry generated trauma to the player’s left leg and also caused a ligament injury in his knee.

There was no need for surgical intervention. The player did gym and physiotherapy work throughout the period he was out of the team. In the last two practices, Adson has made transitional physical work with a trainer on the pitch. He has already had contact with the ball in activities.

1 of 2 Adson at Corinthians training this week — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Adson at Corinthians training this week — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

The athletic defender tried to stop Corinthians’ counterattack and ended up entering Adson’s leg on his own. After reviewing the VAR, the referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio expelled the defender of Hurricane.

Adson’s absence motivated the selection of Luan in the match against Grêmio. Against Juventude, the coach Sylvinho promoted the entry of striker Róger Guedes, who scored the only goal of Timão.