AF News | State | Kátia is part of Mourão’s entourage that travels to the Amazon to show the ‘real problem’

The vice president of the Republic Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) embarks, this Wednesday (8/9), for the Eastern Amazon – specifically, to the State of Pará, to show the region’s environmental problems. The route includes the municipalities of Parauapebas, Carajás, Altamira, Medicilândia and Belém.

Mourão will be accompanied by Tocantins senator Kátia Abreu (PP) and 11 ambassadors from Japan, Spain, the European Union, Angola, Paraguay, France, India, Uruguay, United Kingdom and Switzerland, as well as representatives of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO). ).

Kátia Abreu was once minister of Agriculture and is the current president of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense of the Federal Senate.

At the 6th meeting of the National Council for the Legal Amazon, on August 24, Mourão said that the ambassadors will have the opportunity to see the “real problem” of the forest during the trip.

“Last year, we took the ambassadors to the Western Amazon. Western Amazon, for the most part, 90% or 95% preserved. Now let’s take it to the Eastern Amazon, where the biggest problems are really found”, said the general.

According to the vice president, the ambassadors will be able to analyze the terrain to understand how the Amazon works. “They will be able to effectively assess, looking at the terrain, what happens and what doesn’t happen”, declared.

“What we intend to show: a correct mining project and an area that is not correct. Show the research and innovation works that are carried out based on the institutes we have in the region of Belém do Pará. They will also visit logging areas there in the Santarém region and will see a logging company that is ok and a logging company that is not ok ”, explained the vice president.

The trip takes place a few days after President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), Mourão himself and some ministers have made several statements criticizing the view that foreign countries have of Brazil regarding the environment.

See the full schedule:

September 8th

– Departure from Brasília to Parauapebas – Carajás (PA);

– Fly over Flona – Carajás National Forest (PA);

– Exhibition on Vale’s operations and visit to mining operations, in Carajás (PA);

– Air travel to Belém (PA);

– Welcome reception offered by the Government of Pará, in Belém (PA).

September 9th

– Displacement to Altamira (PA);

– Visit to the Belo Monte Plant and fly over Volta Grande do Xingu;

– Visit to the cocoa processing unit – Gencal, Altamira (PA);

– Travel by air to Belém (PA).

September 10th

– Visit to Fundação Evandro Chagas, Belém (PA);

– Visit to the Emílio Goeldi Museum, Belém (PA);

– Press conference;

– Lunch;

– Return to Brasília (DF).

current situation

According to the latest survey made by Inpe released on August 5, 8,712 km² were devastated in the accumulated between August 2020 and July 30 this year. Between August 2019 and July 2020, this number was 9,216 km². Even with the 5% reduction between seasons, the devastation remains high.

“The three records in the series were broken in the Bolsonaro government, in which alerts are 69.8% higher than the average of previous years. The result indicates that annual deforestation should, for the third time, be close to 10,000 km², which has not occurred since 2008”, indicates the Climate Observatory.

The Legal Amazon corresponds to 59% of the Brazilian territory and encompasses the areas of the following states: Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins and part of Maranhão.