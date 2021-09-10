After buying Renascença brokerage, Warren already plans more acquisitions – Economy

A few months after receiving an injection of R$300 million in a funding round led by the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore (GIC), the investment platform Warren has just bought an “old-school” brokerage, almost fifty years old Renaissance, for an undisclosed amount. With more muscle, the goal, in the long term, is to try to enter the fight for the top positions in this increasingly competitive market, currently led by XP and BTG Pactual.

Other acquisitions are on the table, and two more are expected to be announced in early October, according to the Warren founder Tito Gusmão. “Our long-term goal is to fight for the top. We will fight to be among the top three”, says Gusmão, ex-XP.

The Renaissance will help Warren complement its range of services, with more than 300 active institutional clients. With this, the company will boost this segment, which is focused on clients such as managers, for example. This slice already represents 30% of the company’s revenue. The acquisition strengthens its operations in a segment that represents most of the financial volume traded in the country, something around 70% of the total.

The next acquisitions that are coming out of the oven will be, this time, of two companies aimed at individual investors, which are the focus of Warren’s operations. “These acquisitions will help us to grow our user base and assets under management. There is a blue ocean for growth in retail,” says Gusmão. The broker is also analyzing the acquisition of startups, which can help leverage the platform’s technology and reach the goal of doubling the value it has in custody, reaching R$ 12 billion by the end of this year.

Hot market

The investment platform market is in the process of consolidation, a movement that gained momentum with the single-digit interest rate in the Brazil, encouraging more Brazilians to invest in riskier assets such as stocks. All are eyeing a market that already earns more than R$ 70 billion a year in Brazil – and with estimates, considered conservative, of more than doubling by 2025.

The point is that, even with the growth of platforms, which managed to get billions invested by customers from large banks, Bank of Brazil, Itaú Unibanco, Bradesco, Santander and Box 80% of the resources are still concentrated in the country. But the domain has already been greater, reaching 90%. There is also about R$ 1 trillion still in savings, resources that the platforms want to enter the world of investments. Due to this great concentration of Brazilian resources in large banks, the president of Warren believes that the consolidation movement in this sector will continue.

The Renaissance brand, for the time being, will be maintained. The transaction involved cash payment and also an exchange of shares. With that, the partners of the brokerage, the brothers Ulysses and Fabio Muniz, enter the capital of Warren. The business still needs the approval of Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) It’s from Central Bank (BC).

“Warren became known as a fintech that provides ‘robot advisor’ services. This market is still small in Brazil, but it has been growing in recent years. And Warren has a standout in this service. However, some of these companies have realized that they can grow by entering other segments (B2B, for example)”, comments the Professor at the School of Economics at FGV Henrique Castro.