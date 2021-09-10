After facing Palmeiras, Flamengo will have a sequence of games as home team; check table – Flamengo

By Gabriel Ferreira

Flamengo returns to the field for Brasileirão next Sunday (12), when they face Palmeiras, at 4 pm (Brasilia time, at Allianz Arena. The match, valid for the 20th round of the competition, marks the return of Mais Querido to the pitch after the match. Date Fifa and will be the last before a series of confrontations of Fla as home team.

Two of these matches will be against Grêmio, however, in different competitions. On September 15, the team from Rio receives the team from Rio Grande do Sul for the second game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), while on the 19th, 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), the duel is valid for Brasileirão.

It is worth mentioning that, in both championships, Grêmio is going through a bad phase. In the Cup game, for example, Mengo applied a sound rout by 4-0, with one less on the field since the end of the first half. In the running points tournament, Tricolor is the penultimate place and fights to get out of the relegation zone.

After facing the team from Rio Grande do Sul, Fla still has one more game in their domains. That’s because Renato Gaúcho’s team faces Barcelona de Guayaquil, for the first game of the Libertadores semifinal. The confrontation is scheduled for September 22, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

It is important to mention that, with the release of the City Hall of Rio for Fla to receive fans in matches, Rubro-Negro decided to send their games at Maracanã. The club even received praise from the State Health Department in relation to the protocol for the return of the public. Before the release, Mais Querido was operating in Brasília, precisely to have support in the stands.

Before being able to count on their fans, however, Flamengo follows the final phase of preparation for the match against Alviverde on Sunday (12). The clash brings together two teams from the top of the table and may be a good opportunity for Mengo to get the three points and get closer to Atlético-MG, at the top of the competition. In search of the trichampionship of Brasileirão, Fla is the fifth place, with 31 points. Atlético-MG, with 39, leads, while Palmeiras comes in second, with 35.