After Whindersson says he won’t ‘invest’ in Vasco, Felipe Neto ‘retorts’ after helping Botafogo: ‘I’ll spend it on a team, yes’

A few hours after the influencer Vasco Whindersson Nunes publicly declare this Thursday (9/9) that he would not spend his money on the Vasco, when responding to a cross-Maltino fan on Twitter, the businessman and youtuber Botafogo Felipe Neto made a post on the same social network saying that “it spends money on the team, yes”.

Whindersson was “questioned” by the “Bacalhau de Zoeira” profile why he doesn’t help the São Januário club financially, as well as the Alvinegro fans Felipe Neto and Marcelo Adnet did in hiring the right-back Rafael, new shirt 7 of the Glorious.

“I’m financing a research for an engine adapted to power any type of wheelchair, and a device that leaves a fluorescent stain in the potholes of the roads so that nobody gets in an accident at night, since they don’t cover the potholes. I won’t spend anything on the team, just root for“, wrote Whindersson.

At night, Felipe Neto also publicly exposed his investments, but “returned” the vascaíno:

“I donate to all kinds of institutes, NGOs and movements. I invested almost 1 million reais in the creation of the VERO Institute for digital education (@VeroInstituto). I created the movement “Cala Boca Já Died” to support people persecuted for opinion. And I will spend it on time, yes.”

It wasn’t the first time that Felipe Neto helped Botafogo

It is worth remembering that this was not the first time that Felipe Neto put money into Botafogo. From 2018 to 2019 sponsored the club with the companies “Grandchildren” and “Price Watch” and also contributed to the hiring of the Uruguayan striker Rodrigo Aguirre, today in Necaxa, from Mexico, lent by LDU.

