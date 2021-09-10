Alan Wake Remastered will be released on October 5th, see first trailer

New game will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC

Last Tuesday (7) we had the official announcement that Alan Wake Remastered is being developed and will be released to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

Today (9) during the PlayStation Showcase the first trailer of the remastering was released with the first images of the new version and it was also revealed that the game will be released on October 5th, sooner than we thought, check out the reveal video below:

The entire story found in the original version of Alan Wake will be present here, in a new version that seeks to reach a new audience and revive players’ memories of the original version, in addition the game will feature all the content of the original game including its DLCs The Signal and The Writer.

The developer claims that the main character model has been completely reworked to suit all the most demanding gamers for neat graphics, she also confirms that a lot of individual items, ambient scenes, individual scene objects, textures, effects files have been remade sounds and UI art. The game was all planned so that it can offer a 4K experience to new generation players.



It was also confirmed what graphical qualities will be available for Sony’s consoles, the PlayStation 5 will run Alan Wake Remastered in 4K The 60 FPS, the owners of PlayStation 4 Pro will be able to run the game in two ways, in the mode Performance that will run the game on 60 FPS but it will have reduced resolution or in mode Quality that will leave the game in 4K The 30 FPS, the owners of Playstation 4 base will run the game on 30 FPS.

The version for PlayStation 5 will feature exclusive features for the DualSense, each weapon used by Alan will convey a different feel to the player, even the use of the flare pistol will give a different feeling during the game.

Alan Wake Remastered is developed by Remedy Entertainment and will be published by Epic Games Publishing, the game will reach consumers in October 5th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC via Epic Games Store.

Source: playstation blog