Alexandre Kalil releases the presence of fans in the stadiums of Belo Horizonte – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro and Pedro Souza/Atlético Announcement was made this Thursday afternoon (9) after a meeting at the City Hall of Belo Horizonte

The stadiums in Belo Horizonte will be able to receive fans again. The release, by the city of Minas Gerais, was informed this Thursday (9). For now, fans may occupy 30% of the stadium’s maximum capacity.

Last month, after a year and a half without a public, Atlético and Cruzeiro played games in the presence of their fans, but the crowding and non-compliance with the established measures made the city hall back down on the release.

Seven lagoons

Despite the release, Cruzeiro will follow the schedule initially planned and will play the next two matches at Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

remember

Eighteen days after again prohibiting the presence of fans in the stadiums of Belo Horizonte, the mayor of the capital, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), decided to release it again in a meeting to present the panorama of the epidemiological indicators of Covid-19 in Belo Horizonte. The decision was taken by the Covid-19 Confrontation Committee.

As anticipated by Itatiaia on Sunday (5), the mayor scheduled a meeting for the beginning of Thursday afternoon with representatives of the Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS-BH), the Municipal Attorney General’s Office, Minas Arena – responsible consortium for the administration of Mineirão, in Pampulha – and Atlético; in addition to club employees, members of Galo’s organizations also participated. With the improvement in epidemiological indicators – rate of transmission and occupancy of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and ward for the treatment of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 – expectations were already high for the mayor to release the presence of twisted.

The meeting was decisive for Atlético, which was waiting for an opinion from the Belo Horizonte City Hall (PBH) to decide whether or not to send the match against Palmeiras, in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores, in the capital of Minas Gerais. The first game will take place in São Paulo, and Galo will have the advantage of playing in the back as home team. The second game of the semifinal will take place on September 21st (Thursday), at 9:30 pm.

The game against Palmeiras could be, then, the second meeting between fans and cast since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The first was also for the Copa Libertadores, in the return match of the quarterfinals, against River Plate, in Mineirão. As analyzed the Itatiaia, the comparison of data from the epidemiological indicators on the days of the games of Atlético X River Plate (August 18) and Cruzeiro X Confiança (August 20) with the numbers from the end of last week, after the 14 days of difference necessary to certify the incubation period of the virus, reveals that there was a fall. Thus, the presence of fans of both clubs in the test events in Mineirão did not impact the numbers of Covid-19 in Belo Horizonte.

This article is being updated.