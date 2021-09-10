Alfa Romeo sees “tricky” deal with De Vries

HOW RED BULL COUNTER-ATTACKED AND WAS THE MISTAKE OF MERCEDES TO WIN THE NETHERLANDS F1 GP

Alfa Romeo has taken center stage in the Formula 1 market after recent driver confirmations for the 2022 season. The team has already announced the arrival of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas to replace Kimi Räikkönen, who will retire, and still has an open place, which is the only free place for the upcoming championship.

The team is negotiating with the Dutchman Nyck de Vries, current champion of Formula E. At the pre-GP press conference in Italy, held this Thursday (9), the team boss Fréderic Vasseur revealed that the signing of the bond with the driver it’s more complicated because of the Dutchman’s relationship with Mercedes. Alfa Romeo is Ferrari’s customer team.

“De Vries seems complicated to me because he is very attached to Mercedes. It’s much easier for us to negotiate with someone who has a contract with Ferrari than someone with a contract with Mercedes,” said Vasseur.

With Nyck’s negotiation more difficult, the boss did not rule out the possibility of renewing his contract with Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, a driver at the Ferrari academy, and who has been in the team since 2019.

“He was part of the agreement in the past and will be part of the conversations with Ferrari. We have a strong connection and we are open, it will never be a problem to negotiate with Antonio and Ferrari”, he continued.

Other names linked to a chance to race at Alfa Romeo are Formula 2 drivers Guanyou Zhou and Theo Pourchaire. Junior from Sauber.

“At the end of September, we will have a good image of the youth categories. Antonio is part of the family, he took a few steps. We are not in a hurry to make a decision if we look at the global stage. We are focused on what we are doing, giving time for them to show what they can, all of them, and we will probably make a decision in early October”, he concluded.

