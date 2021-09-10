Amazon Announces Smart TVs 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max – MacMagazine

The usual September update that the Amazon makes into their home entertainment products arrived with big — if not unexpected — surprises. as part of the line Fire TV, the company today announced its first generation of smart TVs of its own and a new Fire TV Stick.

Let’s check everything in detail.

Fire TV Omni Series

The big highlight is, without a doubt, the Fire TV Omni Series, a line of 4K UHD screens with sizes of 43″, 50″, 55″, 65″ and 75″. The three smaller models support HDR10, HGL and Dolby Digital Plus; the two biggest ones — in addition to the resources of the brothers — also have support for Dolby Vision and a thinner frame, to better fit the decor of the room they are in.

The new devices come with the most varied integrations with Alexa and will also serve as a “bridge” to the Amazon ecosystem. As we have on some other models in the Fire TV line, the wide-range microphones allow users to talk to the virtual assistant and control their smart homes just using their voice.

One of the new features here is that the Omni line will allow you to access TikTok directly from the TV, but the feature will only be available in the United States and Canada. It is also possible to talk to incoming visitors, if you have a branded bell ring and, connecting a webcam to the smart TV, in order to use it for calls via Alexa or Zoom — this function will only arrive at the end of the year.

Smart TVs will cost between US$410 (43″ model) and $1,100 (75″) — although the manufacturer offers a limited discount of up to $110 for the 50″ model, making it cheaper than the 43″. All TVs will be sold exclusively by Amazon and the retailer Best Buy, with availability starting next month (US only).

Amazon also tried to update the line 4-Series, 4K UHD smart TVs that support HDR10 and HGL. The lineup includes 43″, 50″ and 55″ models, with the same Fire TV intelligence and integrations with Alexa that you find in almost all of the brand’s devices.

As it is a more affordable line, the smaller model will cost $370, while the other two will leave by $470 and $520, respectively. Like the new line, Amazon will also offer some discounts on some products.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

If you’re already happy with your TV, though, Amazon has also launched the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. O stick comes with a new processor, 2GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6, which Amazon promises to make it smoother, faster and better than any other stick streaming market.

In it we also have integration with Alexa and access to Amazon Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service. The device also supports 4K UHD, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos, and comes with new voice control.

Its pre-order started today (US only) and it will be officially released on October 17th, costing $55.

Did you like the news?

