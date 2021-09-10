Amazon launches its own line of TVs with prices below average

THE Amazon announced its new line of Smart TVs of its own manufacture. Two lines will be released: a top of the line Amazon Omni Fire TV and the Fire TV 4. The products will be sold from October in the United States.

THE Amazon Omni Fire TV will be sold in four sizes: 43″, 50″, 55″, 65″, and 75″. Base price (43″ model) is $409. already the Fire TV 4 will have three sizes, 43″, 50″, 55″, and an entry price of $369.99. Brazil.

Voice control of Alexa will allow you to change the settings of the Smart TV. And of course, it lets you control the television, access the streaming of your preference and choose the series. Some new commands will be: “Alexa, start my day”, in which she will give weather information, present her schedule and turn on the news; and “Alexa, open TikTok”. In tests is the “Alexa, what I must see”, in which it will present suggestions of series and movies, being able to filter by genre, actors and other types.

Amazon Omni Fire TV and Fire TV 4 Specs

THE Smart TV manufactured by Amazon will have 3840 x 2160 resolution in 4K UHD, with support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Vision and 60 Hz refresh rate. LEDs are configured directly on the panel. Just like the Fire TV 4, a Omni Fire TV will have a button to activate the Alexa, audio support Dolby Digital Plus, three entries for HDMI 2.0, an HDMI 2.1 eARC, 1 entry for ethernet cable and one for USB. THE Amazon Omni Fire TV will also have the option to activate the virtual assistant via “hands free” and support for video calling with the Alexa Communications.

THE Fire TV 4 will be the entry model of Smart TVs gives Amazon and, according to the ad website, is focused on “common” entertainment use. While the Omni TV is focused for a cinematic experience. Both smart TV have the operating system Fire TV OS.

Via: Deadline Source: Amazon, Amazon