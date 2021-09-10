Ambev opens more than 300 vacancies in its internship and trainee program; check out

In all, 300 vacancies should be filled for the brewery’s units across the country. Check out details about the opportunities.

The application period for Ambev’s internship and trainee programs is now open. In all, they must be completed 300 vacancies for brewery units across the country.

Entries must be made until September 14 through the website that the company recruits. When accessing the page, just enter the program you want and proceed with sending your résumé and filling out the form.

It is important to get to know each of the programs that bring together “Internship”, “Trainee” and “Intership Represents” (the latter is an inclusion program aimed at black students). Check below some details about each of the modalities presented by Ambev.

Trainee at Ambev

In Ambev’s trainee program, you can find specific areas, such as Trainee Business, Trainee Suplly, Trainee Tech and Trainee Logistics.

Internship

For the internship, it is necessary to be in the last two years of graduation or with training between July 2022 to December 2023.

Internship Represents

The program follows the internship model, but with openings for people who are black or black students.

According to Ambev, the intention is to promote an experience beyond the labels and generate real development opportunities for black people who dream big.

Benefits

Ambev programs offer many benefits. Among them, we highlight: