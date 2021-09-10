Anvisa’s website is hacked and has Argentina’s flag exposed: ‘are they going to expel us too?’

The website of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) was the target of an attack by hackers this Wednesday (8). During the incident, an Argentine flag was displayed along with the phrase “are they going to expel us too?”. This message refers to the interruption of the match between Brazil and Argentina last Sunday (5) after Argentine players circumvented the sanitary protocols.

In a statement, Anvisa declared that “there was no change in data and impact on other systems” and the attack “was of the type defacement (modification of the website’s aesthetics).” The agency further specified that “the form was down between 3:35 pm and 5:10 pm”, but emphasized that now “the service is operating normally.” They still cannot explain how the hackers managed to gain access to the site and the occurrence will be investigated.

On Sunday, the Brazilians’ game against the brothers was interrupted after representatives of Anvisa entered the field and forced the stoppage of the match, valid for the World Cup qualifiers. According to the agency, Argentines Martinez, Buendía, Lo Celso and Romero failed to comply with the sanitary protocol for the entry of travelers into Brazil, which provides for a fourteen-day quarantine.