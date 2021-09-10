Application generates debate in the world

The debate about the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 is intense in the world, given the glaring inequality between rich countries, where a large part of the population is already immunized, and the poor, where vaccination campaigns are still in their infancy.

Some countries, such as France or Israel, have already started administering booster doses to the most vulnerable segments of the population: the elderly (six months after the second dose) and people with fragile immune systems.

To justify the new campaign, these countries claim the reduction in the effectiveness of vaccines against the delta variant of the virus, a decline that seems more serious over time.

In Israel, the third dose is available from age 12, five months after the previous vaccination.

The US government plans a booster campaign for all Americans with doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

President Joe Biden toughened his tone yesterday with Americans who resist the vaccine and announced measures to force compatriots to take the first dose.

The WHO (World Health Organization), however, is against the third dose.

“At the moment we do not want a widespread use of booster doses for people in good health who are fully vaccinated,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

“I will not remain silent when the companies and countries that control the world’s supply of vaccines think that the world’s poor should be content with leftovers,” he added.

What are the benefits?

From a scientific point of view, there is a consensus on the need to protect people with a vulnerable immune system (because of health problems such as cancer or a recent organ transplant).

Studies show that, despite vaccination, “immunodeficient” individuals do not generate sufficient antibodies (the main criterion for evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines).

And while the data is incomplete, the reasoning is the same for older people, whose immune system is also less robust due to age.

The differences focus more on the debate about the booster dose for young people in good health.

“It’s not clear that the benefit is important,” cardiologist Florian Zores, a member of a French association that works to preserve scientific integrity, told AFP.

He believes it is necessary to “continue with the studies, target segments of the population in particular, rather than distributing the third dose to the entire population, or tracking the patient’s antibody data” to decide whether the booster is necessary or not.

“It would be a little smarter from a scientific point of view,” says Dr. Zores.

The issue of access to vaccines is not just an ethical issue, one of inequality between rich and poor countries, but a pragmatic one from a sanitary point of view.

“I don’t believe that the priority of rich countries should be to administer a third dose before a large proportion of the planet’s inhabitants have received the first two,” epidemiologist Antoine Flahault told AFP.

If the virus continues to spread throughout much of the world, rich countries are exposed to “a particularly severe boomerang effect, if exotic epidemics generate new, more transmissible, more virulent variants that escape existing vaccines”, he considers.

According to Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva, the generalization of the third dose in Israel will serve as an experiment for the rest of the world.

“If the benefit of the third dose is substantial, then experts will be more favorable,” he explains.

“But in case of marginal benefit, it will be necessary to consider the vaccination of the entire planet first”, he concludes.