Architect breaks up with fiancé and finds another one on the eve of the wedding – Nacional

(photo: Personal file) You are invited to a wedding, but when the ceremony arrives, one of the bride and groom is not the person named on the invitation. That was exactly the surprise that the guests of architect and decorator Eder Meneghine, 60, had when arriving at his wedding, last Tuesday (7/9). In the invitation, who would marry Eder would be his then boyfriend, 23 years old. However, who said “yes” was his ex-boyfriend, chef Hugo Oliveira, 44 years old.

Eder explained that the relationship ended less than 24 hours before the ceremony, which cost R$ 250,000, he told G1. “I knew him relatively little. We liked each other, and I took him to live with me in my house. Over time, I had this desire to make this wedding party, as I have done for many people, various artists. And I said to him: ‘Let’s get married?’ Only he’s 23 and I’m 60. I had the intention of being happy. And I thought I would be,” he said.

Thus, the party that took two months to organize and was a dream come true ran the risk of not happening. “I made a point of hiring the best cake, putting on the best decoration, making the best salmon, the best paella, the best shrimp, having 20 waiters serving the best whiskeys and champagnes, two DJs, all of the best quality. I could and I set up the most dazzling party possible. I was happy with life,” he said.

It was then that he sought out his ex-boyfriend, with whom he had been in a relationship for 20 years, and who accepted the invitation on the spot. “I thought about giving this man, who was always right with me, the opportunity I was going to give to someone who has never done anything for me. The party was 10 times better than it would have been,” he said.