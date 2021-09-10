Are there foods that help prevent or progress dementia? – 09/10/2021

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), there are about 50 million people with dementia in the world; 60% to 70% of cases are due to Alzheimer’s disease. And the prospect is that there will be a considerable increase in this number in the coming years.

Despite being common, dementia is not a normal condition of aging. It damages memory, reduces the ability to perform daily activities, compromises the quality of life not only for the patient, but also for family and friends, and also causes social impact: whether due to a reduction in the salary of the family member who leaves the job to become caregiver, or by the financial expenses related to the patient’s health care.

Knowing all this, wouldn’t it be amazing if we had a specific diet or nutrients that could prevent or slow down the progression of dementia?

Yes would be! But unfortunately, studies to date have not shown robust scientific evidence to fully support the effectiveness of either specific diets or supplements rich in omega 3, B-complex vitamins, vitamin D, copper, and selenium.

What is known, according to the publication of the latest Espen Guideline (European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism), is that a balanced diet, rich in fruits, whole grains, cereals, vegetables, in other words, foods in nature and minimally processed, contribute to the individual’s health and can prevent the onset and progression of dementia, such as vascular etiology, which can be caused by hypertension and diabetes, diseases directly related to the individual’s lifestyle.

But aren’t omega 3 supplementation and the Mediterranean diet good allies in the fight against dementia?

Let’s do it by steps.

According to an article published in 2020, in which it mentions that long-chain omega 3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (DHA/EPA), known to reduce inflammation and therefore be able to promote a beneficial potential with their use, the studies that address the prevention and delay of the progression of dementia are still controversial, since the data obtained so far have some confounding factors in the analysis of results, such as dose, time of use and ingestion or not of other nutrients associated with omega 3 .

On the Mediterranean diet, Espen published a review of 32 articles that aimed to examine the association between adherence to this type of diet and cognitive function and symptoms of dementia. Some results were positive, showing a direct relationship with the prevention of cognitive deficit, others inconclusive.

The important thing is to understand that the Mediterranean diet advocates a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, grains, cereals, oilseeds, fish, eggs, dairy products and olive oil — basically real food, looking for more natural and fresh items. Therefore, the tip is to focus on a greater consumption of these foods and not necessarily on the type of diet.

As for vitamin supplements, the publication emphasizes that their use is only indicated in the presence of deficiency assessed in laboratory tests, or in specific groups that need frequent replacement, such as individuals undergoing bariatric surgery.

Remember: the best source of nutrients is through food. And in addition to seeking balance in nutrition, it is essential to stimulate the mind through reading, new knowledge, regular exercise, stress reduction, adequate sleep and healthy relationships — these are the best tools to prevent most dementia. .

It’s much easier and more practical than you think being healthy! The big question you should ask is: are you willing to change your habits in the short and long term?

After all, where do you want to be in 5 years? And how do you plan to modify your routine to get there? Are goals realistic and accessible?

These questions will help you in the process of choosing and discovering ways that will be responsible for improving your well-being with health promotion and quality of life.

