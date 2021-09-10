Argentina beats Bolivia, Messi breaks Pelé’s record

On Lionel Messi’s spectacular night, Argentina beat Bolivia 3-0 today, in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Playing in the presence of his fans at Monumental de Núñez, the number 10, scorer of the three goals, beat Pelé’s record in the artillery for South American teams, in official games.

By swinging the net at 13 minutes of the first half and 18 and 42 of the second, Messi smiled for nothing during the match. He reached 79 goals with the Argentina shirt, leaving behind the great Brazilian idol Pelé, who has 77 goals scored in official games for the Brazilian national team.

With the result, Argentina is further isolated in second place in the Qualifiers with 18 points, behind only Brazil, leader with 21 points. Tite’s men could widen the gap even further if they beat Peru today (9). Bolivia is second to last, with just six points.

Scaloni’s men will only return to the field in this competition on October 7, when they will visit Paraguay. César Farías’s commanders will visit Ecuador on the same day.

The game

First time

The match started with a lot of control on the part of Argentina. At 13 minutes of play, Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a great goal. After that, Bolivia started to go out more into the game. At 20, Marcelo Moreno arrived with danger to try to put Bolivia back in the game.

Even with the attempt, the Argentines continued to take over the offensive sector. At 26, Lautaro Martínez hit the net, but the move was canceled, the forward was in an irregular position.

With the result guaranteed in these 45 minutes, Argentina worked to continue with the result. In the final stretch, time came to a close due to an entry by Villarroel in De Paul. The bid was analyzed by the VAR and the defensive midfielder only took the yellow card. Messi still had one more chance to extend the score, but he couldn’t.

Second time

In the second stage, Argentina continued to command the intensity of the match. In the first 10 minutes, Scaloni’s men had the opportunity to extend the gap to the visitors, but they were not able to.

On minute 18, Messi returned to the net. After an exchange of passes with Lautaro Martínez, the number 10 shirt came face to face with the Bolivian archer and expanded the score.

From 20 minutes onwards, Argentina managed the scoreboard and worked with the result in their favor. Some changes were made and under shouts of “olé” from his fans present at Monumental de Núñez. To seal the victory, Messi scored the third in the 42nd minute and the Argentines added three more points to their account and continued in second place in the South American Qualifiers.

with morals

In addition to being in high spirits after the Copa América title against Brazil, Argentina is coming off a good time and reached the milestone of 22 games without losing. In all, there are 14 wins and 8 draws.

The last setback was in the 2019 Copa America semifinal against the Brazilian team, on July 2nd.