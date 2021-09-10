Argentina goal makes Messi equal Pelé and become the top scorer for South American teams in history

After winning the Copa América title at Maracanã, Lionel Messi achieved yet another feat to spice up his rivalry with the Brazilians. By scoring against Bolivia this Thursday, in the World Cup qualifiers, the Argentine star equaled Pelé and became the top scorer for national teams among the South Americans. He reached 77, the same amount noted by the King with the Brazilian team.

Interestingly, Messi’s feat comes a day after Cristiano Ronaldo isolated himself as the top scorer overall for national teams by scoring for Portugal, in the European Qualifiers. He reached 111 goals and was separated from Ali Daei, now second with 109. However, the Iranian complains that two of his goals are not counted by FIFA because they were scored in the Olympic Games.

Top scorers by South American teams:

Pelé (Brazil) and Messi (Argentina) — 77 goals

Neymar (Brazil) – 68 goals

Luis Suárez (Uruguay) – 64 goals

Ronaldo (Brazil) – 62 goals

Romário (Brazil) – 55 goals

Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina) – 54 goals

Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) – 53 goals

— Photo: NATACHA PISARENKO / Pool via REUTERS

Top scorers by general selections:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) — 111 goals

Ali Daei (Iran) — 109 goals

Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) — 89 goals

Feren Puskás (Hungary) — 84 goals

Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) — 79 goals

Hussein Saeed (Iraq) — 78 goals

Pelé (Brazil) and Messi (Argentina) — 77 goals

In December 2020, Messi had already broken another Pelé record. The Argentine star surpassed the Brazilian to become the top scorer for a single club in the history of football: there were 644 goals scored by Barcelona, ​​surpassing Pelé’s 643 with Santos .

The King also has other opponents for the artillery. With 77 goals for the Brazilian team, he sees Neymar close to overtaking him in this leadership. The current shirt 10 has 68 goals and enters the field today to face Chile, also in the Qualifiers. Everything indicates that he will take the lead if he maintains his goal average for the national team.