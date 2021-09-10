Ascension shows Kratos with a very different look

The design looked nothing like Kratos!

the franchise God of War was released in 2005, receiving multiple titles since then. one of them was God of War: Ascension, a prequel which arrived on the PS3 in 2013. Now, a concept art of the project shows the protagonist of the series, Kratos, which at some point in development had a look quite different from that known to the public.

At the Reddit, an image was shared that shows the hero much thinner and much more finished and suffered than what appears in the rest of the franchise. Even the character’s facial features don’t resemble the familiar, making him look like a completely different character. No further explanation about the image, but given the big difference in the look, it seems to be an initial concept of what would be presented.

You can check out the art below:

For those who don’t know the game, Ascension is the seventh title in the franchise, which has been very well received by critics, despite not reaching the acclaim of the most recent game, released for the PS4. In the plot, Kratos tries to free himself from the God of War, Ares, getting trapped and tortured by the Furies. Eventually, the character gets help, taking the first steps on the journey that would take him to the events of the main series.

After the success of reboot 2018, the game will receive one more sequel. The new game, called God of War Ragnarok, must continue the plot of Kratos and his son, Atreus. So far, the release of the new game is scheduled for sometime next year. The expectation is that news about the title, as well as possibly its release date, will be released during the PlayStation Showcase, which will take place today (9), at 5 pm.

