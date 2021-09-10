Aston Martin takes advantage of new James Bond movie and brings painting with 007

Nicholas Latifi hit hard at the end of Q2 (Video: Playback/TV)

James Bond will be the ball of choice at Aston Martin this week. The British team announced this Thursday (9) that it will have a special painting at the Italian GP, ​​promoting the film 007 – No Time to Die.

The paintwork on the Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll cars will be essentially the same as always, but with the 007 branding on the side. Aston Martin promises to decorate the motorhome and garage in James Bond themes. The excitement is explained: 007 – No Time to Die, the franchise’s first film since 2015, hits theaters on September 28th.

Aston Martin bets on the James Bond theme for the weekend in Monza. And speaking of gambling, you can learn more about it with the new online casinos.

Aston Martin has a strong identification with James Bond (Photo: Aston Martin)

The promotional action is explained by the strong relationship between Aston Martin and James Bond. In fiction, the spy always uses British brand cars, especially the DB5 and V6 models.

Aston Martin’s action is analogous to a made by Red Bull at the 2019 British GP. Milton Keynes’ team was a partner of the automaker at the time and took advantage of the GP number 1007, or 1,007, in the history of Formula 1 to promote James Bond.

Aston Martin is not the only team with a special paint job for the Italian GP. Alfa Romeo, racing at home, brings the colors of the country’s flag to the car.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2