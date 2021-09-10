Athletico fans do not support the possible arrival of coach Rogério Ceni

Athletico announced this Thursday (9th) the departure of Portuguese coach António Oliveira, who left the position at the disposal of the board. With that, other names emerged and are aired in charge of the Paraná club.

However, one of them is not unanimous among fans of Hurricane. Rogério Ceni, without a club since leaving Flamengo, last July, is not looked down upon by athletics.

This is due to the great final of the Libertadores in 2005. While defending the goal of São Paulo, the former goalkeeper won the tri-championship for the Tricolor by beating the Arena da Baixada team by 4-0, at Morumbi, in the very final.

Check reactions from Athletico fans via Twitter:

I don’t want Rogério Ceni, 2005 it still hurts, I’m hurt! — (@moraessmi)

September 9, 2021

This profile is 100% AGAINST the coming of Rogério Ceni to the command of Athletico. I hate him as a person, I think he’s arrogant and an asshole. And yes, I am bitter and hurt about 2005. This tweet is not open to discussion, if you want to disagree, disagree at home. — Mariana ☠️ (@capmarian_)

September 9, 2021