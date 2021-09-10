Atlético will invest R$15m in Cidade do Galo; Vila Olímpica and Lourdes Headquarters have projects – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Emmerson Maurilio City of the Rooster, in Vespasiano, will become a tourist spot

The president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, in a conversation with journalists this Friday (10), presented plans for important assets of the club. As already announced by Rádio Itatiaia, Cidade do Galo will be modernized. According to the agent, around R$ 15 million will be invested in the project. The professional team structure will be carried out in the new part (fields 5, 6 and 7).

The plans also include the sale of CT’s naming rights, as happened with Arena MRV. The goal is to increase the club’s revenue. The architect of the project will be Bernardo Farkasvölgyi, the same one who designed the MRV Arena and the façade of the Lourdes Headquarters.

The property, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, will no longer be the club’s headquarters — transferred to the MRV Arena, when the stadium is ready. For the site, there is an initial project to build a residential building with 126 apartments (in the area where Loja do Galo is currently located) and a supermarket where the trophy room is currently located.

Another situation detailed by the president is on the club’s land, located on Avenida Pedro I, in front of Vila Olímpica. The place will be rented to a supermarket for 20 years. The contract will yield, to the club, around R$ 23.6 million. The amount will be paid in advance, according to Sérgio Coelho.

Still on the modernization of Cidade do Galo, the club’s idea is to fund the works with the money for the rent of the land in Vila Olímpica and the profitability of CT as a tourist attraction. The club will not take the money earmarked for football.