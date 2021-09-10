Barbara Evans Reveals Concern About Pregnancy After Ultrasound: ‘Chances Not To Evolve’ | celebrities

Barbara Evans cries when commenting on the ultrasound resultsReproduction/Instagram
Rio – After announcing that she is pregnant with twins, Barbara Evans appeared visibly shaken on social networks, this Thursday (9), after receiving the result of the ultrasound.
The champion of “The Farm” couldn’t hold back her tears and asked for prayers from fans. “For God, nothing is impossible. It’s keeping calm, breathing, once a week we’ll come for an ultra. I ask you to pray, to pray, to ask God a lot. I’ll try to keep calm, but the difference between them is very large. The gestational sac of one is much smaller than the other”, he added without holding back his tears.
Barbara Evans is married to Gustavo Theodoro and is eight weeks old. By revealing her pregnancy a week ago, the model thrilled fans. “We are pregnant, we are very happy. Thank you so much for having always accompanied me and cheered us on. We are very radiant,” said Barbara.
The report is by Kadu Brandão, from iG.