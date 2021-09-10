BC may accelerate rate of interest rate hike with higher inflation and political risk – 09/09/2021 – Market

Economists are already estimating that the Central Bank can accelerate the rate of interest rate hikes given the increase in inflationary pressures and a greater fiscal and political risk. Future interest rates rose sharply on Thursday (9) after the release of new data on inflation in the country.

Until last week, the majority expectation for the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting on the 22nd was a new increase of 1 percentage point in the basic rate. Now, many analysts are already projecting a 1.25-point rise in the Selic, from the current 5.25% to 6.5% per year.

This Thursday (9), the IBGE reported that the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) reached in August the highest level in 21 years, with an accumulated inflation of almost 10% in 12 months.​

According to BC’s Focus survey, the median of estimates for the Selic is 7.625% per year for the end of 2021, with the most pessimistic projections being 8.5% per year.

The future interest curve shows that the financial market adjusted the rate for a year from 8.575% on Wednesday (8) to 9.110% per annum on Thursday (9). The 30-day rate rose from 5.992% to 6.188%. The forecast for five years went from 10.54% to 10.72% per year.

Bank Goldman Sachs says it expects an increase of at least 1 percentage point at the Copom meeting. According to the institution, the faster spread of inflationary pressures, the expectation of additional fiscal stimulus and higher premiums due to political risk should lead the BC to anticipate the path to an interest rate above neutral.

“A greater normalization of monetary policy is needed, with an anticipated trajectory towards a restrictive policy posture”, says the bank in a report.

Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos, already projected that the Central Bank should accelerate the pace of the Selic hike to 1.25 percentage points at the next meeting, even before the release of the IPCA in August.

His expectation is another increase of the same magnitude in the October Copom and another 0.75 point hike in December, with the base rate at 8.5% per year at the end of 2021.

André Perfeito, chief economist at Necton Investimentos, also maintained the 1.25-point high projection for the next Copom meeting.

The chief economist of Banco Original, Marco Caruso, still expects a 1-point increase at the next meeting, but says he does not exclude the possibility of a greater increase.

“The deterioration of expectations for the relevant horizon of monetary policy increases the probability that the Central Bank will have to be even tougher in its next decisions and communications”, he says. but we emphasize that additional inflationary pressures bring an upward bias to our projections.”

For Banco ABC Brasil, the magnitude of the deterioration of the current scenario for inflation and the consequent worsening of expectations for the year requires a firmer stance from the Central Bank in the conduct of monetary policy, with an increase in the pace of increase in the Selic rate in the this month’s Copom meeting.

About 30 days ago, BC Monetary Policy director Bruno Serra stated that the monetary authority will do whatever is necessary to bring inflation to the target in 2022 and 2023 and did not rule out further accelerating the rate of increase in the rate basic if the economic scenario worsens.

In an event held earlier this Thursday, economists from the FGV Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation) said that the BC will not be able to fight inflation and control market expectations without the help of the federal government as a whole .

“He [BC] will have to raise interest rates more, unfortunately, and I can’t believe that this is the BC’s fault. We have to put the blame on who really deserves it. Interest rates will continue to rise, we don’t know where it will end up”, said economist Silvia Matos, coordinator of the FGV Ibre Macro Bulletin, during the institution’s 3rd Conjunct Analysis Seminar, in partnership with the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo .

Economist José Júlio Senna, also from FGV Ibre, said that such a significant increase in interest rates would not be necessary to fight inflation if other areas of the government played against the BC.

“Without the government’s action, calming the tempers, the BC alone will not solve this problem. There is no chance. All the political confusion that is set in motion aggravates the problem a lot.”

An interest rate at this level makes the scenario for higher risk investments, such as variable income and multimarket funds, even more difficult. On the other hand, it favors fixed income.

It is important to remember that a rate of 8.75% per year, if this occurs, makes the savings account return to yield 0.5% per year plus TR. Currently, she pays a percentage of Selic, plus TR per month.