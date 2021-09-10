Before hitting Botafogo, Rafael had turned down a proposal almost three times bigger than Fluminense | Botafogo



Right-back Rafael is Botafogo’s new reinforcement – Photo: Loic Venance/AFP

Published 09/09/2021 15:22

A child’s dream: with family from Alvinegra, Rafael closed with Botafogo this Wednesday afternoon and will defend the club that he has supported since he was a child. The financial part was not the right-back’s priority in the negotiation, as he left a more advantageous proposal in this regard from Fluminense, the team that revealed him, to close with Alvinegro.

Rafael has received proposals from two Brazilian clubs since leaving Basaksehir, from Turkey, in June, precisely the two rivals from Rio. Tricolor, even, sent an official proposal to the right-back before Botafogo, but the desire to defend the club from the heart spoke louder. Due to financial difficulties, Rafael’s salary will be adequate to the reality of Botafogo’s coffers – and, therefore, far from what a player with the curriculum he has could ask for. Fluminense had offered monthly figures almost three times higher compared to Alvinegro.