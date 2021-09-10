Before hitting Botafogo, Rafael had turned down a proposal almost three times bigger than Fluminense | Botafogo

Right-back Rafael is Botafogo’s new reinforcementPhoto: Loic Venance/AFP
Published 09/09/2021 15:22
A child’s dream: with family from Alvinegra, Rafael closed with Botafogo this Wednesday afternoon and will defend the club that he has supported since he was a child. The financial part was not the right-back’s priority in the negotiation, as he left a more advantageous proposal in this regard from Fluminense, the team that revealed him, to close with Alvinegro.
Due to financial difficulties, Rafael’s salary will be adequate to the reality of Botafogo’s coffers – and, therefore, far from what a player with the curriculum he has could ask for. Fluminense had offered monthly figures almost three times higher compared to Alvinegro.
At a certain point last week, Fluminense was ahead of Botafogo in the “race” for Rafael, but Alvinegro was warned about the situation happening with the rival and, then, the board mobilized to create a financial plan and try to make a proposal to the player.
The right-back therefore really placed the identification created with General Severiano’s club as a child ahead of any other financial interest. The player was made official this Wednesday.
*Fluminense contacted the article after publication and denied that it had made a proposal to Rafael. THE THING! keeps the count.