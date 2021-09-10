Belo Horizonte City Hall allows beer sales in stadiums; understand reason

After a meeting this Thursday afternoon (9), the city of Belo Horizonte announced the return of the public to the city’s stadiums. New measures to avoid the contamination of Covid-19 will be followed, among them, the release of the sale of alcoholic beverages inside the arenas. The new rule aims to reduce crowding around stadiums. In addition, fans must enter the stadium one hour in advance.

In the match between Atlético and River Plate, for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, which was the first with a public since the ban at the beginning of the pandemic, fans filled the streets around Mineirão before the game started. In addition to the sale of beers, the entrance gates will be closed one hour before departures, also to avoid crowding. The mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, commented on the measure.

“We release beer inside Mineirão. The stadium will close one hour before (the game starts). Let’s put the affordable beer price in there. Because what is the reasoning? If there is a test, which is obligated, whoever entered is tested and so, you have already reduced the risk a lot and there is no crowding out there. We are trying to improve, very humbly, trying to come up with a denominator, because nobody can be blamed. Everyone is paddling to the same side,” said the mayor of Belo Horizonte.

The expectation is that the fans’ return to the stadiums, after the two experiences seen as bad by the city – Atlético and Cruzeiro games -, will be in Atlético’s match for the Libertadores. Galo will face Palmeiras, on September 28, in the decisive game that counts for a place in the final of the competition.

