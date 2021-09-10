Belo Horizonte City Hall releases the presence of fans in Galo, Cruzeiro and América matches

At a meeting at the Belo Horizonte City Hall between Alexandre Kalil, mayor of the capital of Minas Gerais, and representatives from América, Atlético and Cruzeiro, it was decided that the public will return to the stadiums for games in the city. The measure will start with the confrontation between Atlético and Palmeiras, on the next 28th, for the Copa Libertadores.

For now, fans may occupy 30% of the stadium’s maximum capacity. After vetoing the audience at the games, after the matches between Galo and River Plate and Cruzeiro and Confiança were attended by fans, Alexandre Kalil decided to release the fans in the games again, after the meeting to present the panorama of Covid-19’s epidemiological indicators in BH. The decision was taken by the Covid-19 Confrontation Committee.

The meeting started at 2 pm (GMT) and was attended by the member of the board of directors of América, Euler de Araújo, with the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, with the president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Coelho, representatives of the Military Police, Fire Department, representatives of Minas Arena and the health secretary, Jackson Machado.

