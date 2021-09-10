Benedict Cumberbatch improvised one of the funniest scenes from Avengers: Infinite War – Movie News

The actor will be back in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Despite the delay, phase 4 of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe finally began, uniting film and television with productions to make fans very excited. It turns out that, despite the fact that it’s been a long time, some films in the Infinite Saga turn and move again to be the subject of interviews. UCM is full of improvised scenes, some you can see right away, but others are so perfect it’s impossible to suspect, like a scene from Avengers: Infinite War, which featured the talent of Benedict Cumberbatch.

Avengers: Why didn’t Thanos kill Iron Man and Thor in Marvel’s Endless War?

The 2018 film was the first part of the epic conclusion of a story told over 10 years and with more than 20 films. All of the previously featured Avengers had to band together against the UCM’s greatest threat, Thanos (Josh Brolin), to save the universe. However, just because the Avengers had a common enemy to defeat, that didn’t make all heroes become best friends right away.

The best example of this was the initially tense relationship between Doctor Strange and Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). The two didn’t know each other until Infinite War, and their very similar strong personalities didn’t quite fit in right from the start. Stark didn’t take Stranger too seriously, even asking him directly while the men were gathered at the Sanctum Santorum, “What exactly is your job, other than making balloon animals?”

What heroes die in Avengers: Infinite War

In an interview with the The Hollywood Reporter, Cumberbatch revealed that he improvised one of his character’s funniest scenes in Infinite War. The line in question was Doctor Strange’s answer to Tony Stark’s question about his work, responding with, “I’m protecting your reality, idiot.” Cumberbatch improvised, adding the word “idiot.”

“I remember on set when I called him an asshole, there was a kind of ripple effect. ‘Oh my God. Did you just call Iron Man an asshole?’ They saved it, good for them. I was just… I was bored of being compared to Liberace or any other replica than the guy with the same goatee as mine in front of me, so I tried to take him down. It’s so much fun to play with those things. The more often you do that, the more familiar it becomes,” the actor revealed.

Understand the 5 Worst Mistakes of Marvel Heroes in Battle against Thanos

The answer to Tony Stark’s question was perfectly suited to the Ultimate Mage. It makes perfect sense why the improvised speech was kept in the final edit of the film, as it added a big extra touch of humor before the darkness of the inevitable end of Thanos’ blip. In many ways, the evolution of Tony and Doctor Strange’s relationship from reluctant allies to respected colleagues in Avengers: War of Infinity to Avengers: Ultimatum was one of the best-developed friendships in the two films.

The culmination of their friendship was the moment when Tony finally understood what Dr. Strange meant by a chance to defeat Thanos. Iron Man put his trust and his life in the wizard’s prediction at a billion, and the result of their mutual respect was that Thanos was finally defeated once and for all. It looks like he will continue to honor his new friend’s legacy by helping Peter Parker (Tom Holland) during the events of the upcoming movie, Spider-Man: No Return Home.

It will be interesting to see how the character will deal with the aftermath of the events of Ultimatum in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Cumberbatch was given more freedom to improvise on the sequel, but beyond that, the main plot details of the film are under lock and key. The truth is, the character has shown tremendous growth since his first movie of 2016, and part of his positive journey into the character arc has been thanks to his friend and arrogant Avenger Iron Man.