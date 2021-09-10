Bitcoin suffers another low and cryptocurrencies devalue By CriptoFácil



Bitcoin suffers another low and cryptocurrencies devalue. Solana drops 2% for the second day.



Friday (10) is attempts to recover the cryptocurrency market. At 8 am, the currency was trading at $46,129, down 0.54%, but with an air of recovery.

In the last 24 hours, the market reached the level of US$ 47,000, but fell again. The probable reason for the difficulty of recovering the currency is the Bitcoin Law, enacted in El Salvador.

In addition to recent protests against the official adoption of the currency, the Act has encouraged other governments to give their statements. In the late afternoon of yesterday (9), it was the turn of the president of the Central Bank of Mexico.

Another likely reason for Bitcoin’s difficulty in recovering could be the threats of a US government lawsuit against Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Global.

A was also affected. This Friday morning, the currency operated with a low of 1.11%, traded for US$ 3,387.

Other cryptocurrencies and altcoins also operated at a low rate. At 8 am, the currency of and was trading down 1.87%, at $2.47 and $0.24, respectively.

Finally, the company also started the morning with a low of 2.56%, selling for US$ 183.14. This is the second day of the currency’s falls, which rose more than 100% in the last month

“Bitcoin is barter, not money”

The cryptocurrency market’s recent lows are generating more and more criticism of the currency. After the Bitcoin Law was enacted in El Salvador, the currency dropped by more than 9% in less than 12 hours.

On Thursday afternoon (9), the president of the Bank of Mexico, Alejandro Diaz de Leon, even claimed that Bitcoin is only a bargaining chip and should not be considered as money.

According to the statement published by Reuters, the president is against the adoption of cryptocurrencies in El Salvador.

“Anyone who receives Bitcoin in exchange for a good or service, we believe that (transaction) is more similar to an exchange because that person is exchanging a good for a good, but not really money for a good,” said Diaz de Leon.

“In our times, money has evolved to be a fiat currency issued by central banks,” he said. “Bitcoin is more like a precious metal dimension than everyday legal tender.”

The Bank of Mexico president added that for Bitcoin to be considered money, it must first be trusted. In addition, Diaz de Leon also stated that official coins need to safeguard their value.

“People will not want their purchasing power, their salary to go up or down by 10% overnight. You don’t want this volatility for purchasing power. In that sense, it’s not a good safeguard of value,” he said.

In addition, other countries were hostile to the world of cryptocurrencies. The United States, for example, questions the crypto stock exchange, Coinbase, about the legality of a cryptocurrency return program.

According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, lending cryptocurrencies at an interest rate would be illegal in the country.

Therefore, the SEC issued to the Global Coinbase (NASDAQ:) (SA:) a notice from Wells indicating that the regulator will sue if she proceeds with the launch of her new service. The “Lend” would be a platform for loans between users, with interest for cryptographic assets.

By Easy Crypt