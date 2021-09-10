Blackpink’s Lisa highlights her Thai roots in her solo debut; see the MV ‘Lalisa’

Lisa, a member of Blackpink, made her solo musical debut at 1 am this Friday, the 10th, with the release of the single album “Lalisa”, composed of two tracks, the main one, also called “Lalisa”, with the right to a music video, and the song “Money”, in a promotion that moves social networks. The singer’s name was already present in current affairs on Twitter Brazil with more than 2 million mentions in the 30 minutes prior to the release.

“I’m still feeling nervous and I still can’t believe it,” said the artist at a press conference held a few hours before the release.

At the conference, she explained her decisions in the creation process so that she could highlight multiple sides of herself through this individual work.

“I think it’s a song that can really show the strength of my name and my confident side. I hope people listen to the song and think, “Wow, that’s it. This is something only Lisa can do.” The choreography is also easy to dance, so I hope you have fun dancing.

And that was the main reason why he decided to put his own name on it.

“Because this is my first single album, and also because the title of the mini-album is my name, “Lalisa”, it means a lot to me,” he said. “I wanted to show myself, Lalisa, exactly as I am, so I ended up using that title.

Lisa also said she chose to use elements of Thai culture to further reflect who she is.

“I wish “Lalisa” had a Thai touch to it. The scenery and clothes also capture this Thai vibe well.

The rapper said that she shared this intention with producer Teddy Park, who already works in the composition of songs for Blackpink, so his suggestions pleased her a lot.

“After I said I wanted to include a Thai vibe, Teddy arranged the song in a Thai style and I was really touched.

To put together her look in “Lalisa”, she said she was also inspired by the style of her native country.

— I really liked the result. I also wore Thai clothes in the video. I think the results were very beautiful.

#LISA said he took 5-6 pole dancing lessons before filming. 😱 pic.twitter.com/NMdy94LFyi — PORTAL BLACKPINK ❤️‍🔥 (@portalblackpink) September 10, 2021

As for her expectations for her solo debut, Lissa said she intends to show more of herself to the audience and please the blinks with her music.

“Instead of focusing on ratings, I hope people see that Lisa has that side of her too. If I can make the blinks happy with my songs and performances, I’m satisfied.

Still on the relationship with the blinks, Lisa declared that she really misses performing in person and misses this direct contact with the energy of the audience.

— It’s been so long since I’ve seen the blinks that I sometimes look for videos of concerts where I was together with the fans.

Lisa also highlighted the support she received from her fellow group members Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo.

— All the other members came to my music video recording location to cheer me up and stayed with me until the wee hours of the morning. I felt very comforted by their presence.

One noticeable difference in Lisa’s appearance to the blinks, as Blackpink fans are called, was the absence of her iconic bangs, normally worn by her in a centralized fashion, covering her forehead.

“I wanted to show a new side of myself, so I left my forehead uncovered for the first time during my album cover photo shoot.