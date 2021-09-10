Bolsonaro has lunch with former president Michel Temer in Brasília | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro had lunch this Thursday (9) with the former president of the Republic Michel Temer (MDB), in Brasília. The meeting was motivated by the institutional crisis between the powers, aggravated by Bolsonaro’s attacks in the speeches of the 7th of September.

According to what TV Globo found out, Bolsonaro not only invited, but also sent a plane from the presidential fleet to pick up Temer in São Paulo. The former president arrived in the federal capital around 11:30 am.

The meeting lasted about four hours, at the Palácio do Planalto, and ended around 4:15 pm. Temer and Bolsonaro talked about the institutional crisis and the presidential statements about the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes.

The two presidents also talked about the actions of pocket drivers who, in recent days, have been blocking federal highways across the country – the mobilization was called by the President of the Republic himself.

In 2018, then-President Michel Temer faced similar protests, but with different agendas.

The Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco, also participated in the meeting between the presidents. The meeting was not informed in the official schedules released by the Planalto Palace and the AGU.

Aides who followed the meeting say that, in the conversation, Temer advised Bolsonaro to send a “pacification manifesto” to bring powers closer together. The suggestion foresees that this manifesto be published in the “Official Gazette” in the coming days.

This is not the first episode of rapprochement between Bolsonaro and the former president of the Republic. In August 2020, after an explosion in the capital of Lebanon left more than 150 dead, Jair Bolsonaro announced that the aid mission sent to Beirut would be led by Temer – of Lebanese descent.

The crisis between the three powers has been dragging on for months, but it gained new impetus after Bolsonaro’s speeches, in events in Brasília and São Paulo, on the 7th of September holiday.

In his speech, Bolsonaro returned to attack the Brazilian electoral system, other members of the STF and governors and mayors who took measures to combat Covid. And he stated that he will no longer comply with the decisions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).